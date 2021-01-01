Kimani lauds AFC Leopards defenders despite ‘jittery last 10 minutes’ vs Posta Rangers

The Mailmen were on top as the game was about to end and got a goal via Calvin Odongo that put Ingwe under pressure

AFC Leopards head coach Anthony Kimani has explained how the last 10 minutes were tough for them during a Football Kenya Federation Premier League tie against Posta Rangers on Saturday.

Ingwe managed to hold onto their slim lead and recorded a third straight win after emerging victors by a 2-1 margin against the Mailmen. Elvis Rupia and Bienvenue Shaka scored AFC Leopards’ goals Calvin Odongo found the back of the net for Posta Rangers.

“Whenever one is leading by a margin of 2-1 the match tends to be very difficult because the opponent is determined to find an equaliser,” Kimani said in his post-match conference.

“It is true the last 10 minutes were tough for us but I am happy our defenders did well in stifling those attacks. In most cases, when an opponent scores in the last minutes of the game, tension arises and that leads to mistakes but our defenders remained calm and that is very good of them.

“The players are now motivated and believe in themselves that they can get the results we want.”

The coach added the promise from the chairperson Dan Shikanda that every player and members of the technical bench will be given a house should they win the league is an extra motivation.

“We have prepared and we hope to get positive outcomes in all the games ahead of us and when promised gifts that of course makes it even better motivation,” he said.

“We will work hard, ensure we play well and make sure we are playing to the level demanded of AFC Leopards.”

On his part, Posta Rangers’ Sammy Omollo said AFC Leopards’ firm backline denied them at least an equaliser. He, however, said they will rectify mistakes committed before playing Bidco United.

“Given the pressure we put them under especially in the last 10 minutes, we would have actually scored but AFC Leopards’ backline played very well,” Omollo said in the presser.

“They dealt with the aerial and ground attacks that we launched perfectly. We were good in the second half but it is in the first half that we lost the game.

“We will be looking at the mistakes that we committed against AFC Leopards and make sure we do not repeat them against Bidco United.

“We will also need to start the game with the intensity that we had against AFC Leopards especially in the first 10 minutes.”

“We simply need a correction to the mistakes and remain focused all throughout the game in order to win.”

AFC Leopards are fourth while Posta Rangers are 12th on the log following Saturday's result.