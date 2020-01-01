'Kimani is going nowhere' - AFC Leopards chairman Shikanda

Ingwe have been restructuring, hoping to challenge for the league title in the 2020/21 season

AFC chairman Dan Shikanda has insisted Anthony Kimani is not going anywhere.

Kimani has been serving as an interim coach since Casa Mbungo left in December 2019 due to the financial struggles the club was undergoing. Reports have it that the club is contemplating parting ways with the former Harambee Stars defender who is reportedly on his way to further his education.

"Kimani is part of us and remains in our system for the long run, he is going nowhere," Shikanda told Goal.

"I am not aware of him leaving to further his studies but in case he gets that chance, as Leopards, we will support him. Anything circulating on social media is false and baseless, as far as I am concerned, Kimani will be with us for the new campaign."

Former Township Rollers and Orapa United head coach Tomas Trucha is reportedly on his way to AFC Leopards.

Trucha, 49, is a citizen, and his immediate roles, should AFC Leopards confirm the reports, will be to guide the giants to another title; a pursuit that has proven elusive since 1998.

"Currently we are not looking for the head coach, but the position of the club might change even tomorrow," Shikanda continued.

"Even if it happens, Kimani will still keep his job as the assistant coach. We have never confirmed him as the head coach, he has been serving us on an interim basis and he has done really well.

"We want him to understand the club really well because we believe he will be vital for our development."

Ingwe have already unveiled their new home kit but eyes are wide open awaiting the new players the club is set to sign.

AFC Leopards are understood to have reached transfer agreements with Harrison Mwendwa from , former Rayon Sports midfielder Fabrice Mugheni, and ex-KCCA FC offensive midfielder Muzamir Mutyaba.

Football Federation (FKF) is yet to give a clear roadmap on how and when the new season will begin as they await the Ministry of Sports greenlight on the same.

The government has already unveiled resumption protocols but contact sports remain suspended.