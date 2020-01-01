Kimani identifies Odhiambo as Isuza's successor at AFC Leopards

The tactician believes the youngster is capable of replicating what the departed midfield maestro did for Ingwe

AFC interim head coach Anthony Kimani has identified Whyvonne Isuza's successor at the club.

Kimani pointed out Austin Odhiambo as the player to fill the void left by Isuza, who joined Wazito FC in the ongoing transfer window.

Isuza had been a key figure for Ingwe but Kimani says he has no worries at all since he believes the youngster is ready to step up and do a good job.

“We have a very promising boy in [Austin] Odhiambo and it is upon him to show the country what he is capable of. He is very promising and talented and who is willing to leave a mark in the team,” Kimani told reporters.

“I believe he is ready to fill the gap that [Whyvonne] Isuza left and as a club, I do not think we will feel there is a gap left there.”

Kimani stressed the need for Ingwe and their fans to remain positive amid the financial hitches, which have forced some players and coach Casa Mbungo leave the club.

“We have to be positive in what we are doing as the boys are giving their best, the management is also doing their best as well as the technical bench,” concluded Kimani.

“We have reasons to hope for the best.”

Kimani will be leading AFC Leopards against Wazito on Sunday and this is his third game in charge.

They lost the previous match to Posta in Machakos and will be eager to pick up vital points against the Kenyan Premier League ( ) newbies who are struggling on the pitch.