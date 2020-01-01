Kimani has helped revive AFC Leopards' season – Kamura

The Ingwe captain singles out their coach for praise after the team jumped to fifth position on the 17-team table

AFC captain Robinson Kamura has praised interim coach Anthony Kimani for turning around the fortunes of the club.

Ingwe were struggling in the first quarter of the season under Rwandan coach Casa Mbungo, as they were sitting in mid-table of the 17-team table.

However, when Mbungo decided to walk away citing unpaid salaries, Kimani was appointed to take charge on an interim basis until the end of the season and the former Harambee Stars defender has helped Ingwe to pick up crucial results, the latest being a 2-1 win against rivals on Saturday.

It is the reason captain Kamura has singled out praise for Kimani saying he has been crucial in the team’s revival and turnaround of results which has seen them move to fifth position on the log.

“Together with his technical bench, the coach has really inspired the players to do the right things in the simplest way possible,” Kamura is quoted by Star.

"It's a good thing to have assembled a team of young players who are very energetic and hungry for success and with this strong bond and fighting spirit, we stand a chance of going places.

“We just need to remain patient and focused on taking each match at a time. We still have a chance in the title race. We are a big team with a rich history that needs to be restored by bringing back the lost glory. I believe we are on the right track to achieve this despite the challenges we are facing.”

The former defender also praised fans and individuals who have stood with the club during these tough financial times.

“The league is very tough and competitive and we need to remain in good shape physically and mentally. We have little time for mistakes as we focus on fighting to the end and pray for the fitness of all players.

“Internal competition among the players has also remained a major factor as everyone wants to be in the first 11.”

AFC Leopards will next face Sugar on Saturday.