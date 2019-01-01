Kimani explains why AFC Leopards are not talking about KPL title

The former defender believes it is still early in the season to talk about winning the top tier

AFC assistant coach Anthony Kimani has stated the club will push to have an excellent Kenyan Premier League ( ) season.

Ingwe last won the league in 1998 and are aiming at achieving the feat again 21 years later.

After seven games of the 2019/20 campaign, the Andre Casa Mbungo-led side are currently riding high in the top tier and are second on the table after accumulating 14 points.

The former international defender is happy with the 2-1 win against last weekend and believes it will motivate the players.

"The victory against Sofapaka was an important one for us, it is a confidence booster," Kimani told Goal.

"We are just taking one game at a time and so far we are doing well. For us to be among the top teams we had to win the game against [Sofapaka] to keep up with the top teams. Losing the match could have sent us down the table which is not what we want."

The tactician has pushed aside title talks, stating it is not the right time for the club to concentrate on it.

"Telling the players to push for the title is like giving them unnecessary pressure; we do not need it at the moment. We just want to take one game at a time and I believe we will hit greater heights by the end of the season," Kimani concluded.

The next assignment for the 13-time league champions will be a home game against .