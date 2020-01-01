Kimani: How Makwatta's AFC Leopards exit affected younger players

The striker, according to the coach, was a leader on and off the pitch before he left for Zesco United

AFC interim head coach Anthony Kimani has revealed how John Makwatta's exit affected the young players.

Makwatta joined Zambian giants at end of the January transfer window after netting 13 goals for the Kenyan Premier League ( ) side and Kimani admits his exit was a big loss to young players.

“[John] Makwatta was a leader on and off the pitch and his personality was very inspiring to younger players. We definitely missed that when he left for Zambia,” Kimani told reporters.

Kimani was among the local coaches who took part in the Caf ‘C’ level courses conducted by the Football Federation (FKF).

“It was an important training. It has raised our knowledge and put us at another level,” said the 2008 KPL winning star with .

“Seeing a number of former players undertake the same training was also refreshing. It built their ability to coach even if they are not already doing it now."

Tom Juma, a former Harambee Stars and the current Football Operations Manager at AFC Leopards, also lauded the initiative undertaken by the federation.

“There was a big vacuum as previous regimes never bothered to organize for such courses and the most recent ones have made a difference even at grassroots level,” Juma said.

“And when you look at the numbers trained, you realise there are many people and that it will make a big difference in their lives.”

Kakamega coach Nicholas Muyoti was also among the trainees and explained how the course is vital.

“Some people assume that if you were a player, then automatically you are qualified to be a coach. However, that is not always the case. The transition from playing to coaching is a process and needs knowledge,” said the former Thika United coach.

“In this regard, I am glad to have attended the Caf ‘C’ level course with a number of former players. It was very educative and went a long way to build our capacity.

“I benefitted a lot. It has helped me to look at coaching from a different perspective,” said Bidco coach Antony Akhulia.

Evans Mafuta (Nairobi Stima Assistant Coach), Rix Kanuli (Shabana Asst. Coach), Ibrahim Shikanda ( Assistant Coach), Kinero Abdalla (Modern Coast Assistant Coach), Godfrey Oduor ( Assistant Coach), Charles Okere ( Assistant Coach), Fred Ambani (Wazito Assistant Coach), John Amboko (Nairobi City Stars Assistant Coach), George Maina (Naivas Coach), and Pascal Ochieng (Posta Assistant Coach) were also the beneficiaries of the training.