Kimani: Ex-AFC Leopards coach set to be unveiled as Bandari assistant

Goal can reveal the former defender has re-united with coach Casa Mbungo at the Dockers, a few weeks after leaving the Den

Former AFC Leopards coach Anthony Kimani has agreed on contractual terms to join FKF Premier League side Bandari.

Goal can exclusively reveal the two parties reached an agreement on Friday and the former Harambee Stars defender has already travelled with the team to Kericho for their league match against Ulinzi Stars on Sunday.

A source privy to the deal has confirmed to Goal the former Ingwe coach will deputise for Rwandan Casa Mbungo at the Coastal-based club and will be unveiled next week.

“It is true Anthony [Kimani] is the new assistant coach for Bandari,” the source from the club, who did not want to be named, told Goal on Saturday.

“The two parties have already agreed on everything in terms of contractual matters, I don’t know how many years he has been given but he already has a deal with them.

“As we speak, [Kimani] is in Kericho with Bandari and will even assist Mbungo when they face Ulinzi Stars on Sunday, the other issues on his move [including unveiling], will be made clear by the club after they return from the away match.”

Kimani is remembered to have served as Mbungo’s assistant at AFC Leopards between March and December 2019 and was subsequently elevated to the rank of interim head coach after the Rwandese tactician left the Den citing non-payment of his salary as the reason for his departure.

Kimani remained in Ingwe’s ranks until two weeks ago when he shockingly tendered his resignation under unclear circumstances after the team’s 1-1 draw against rivals Gor Mahia in the Mashemeji Derby played at Kasarani.

When he left Ingwe, Kimani went on to write an emotional letter expressing his faith in the club re-establishing themselves as one of the successful outfits in the country.

“To the players, led by captain Robinson [Kamura], I would like to thank you for the respect, belief, and trust that you have shown me throughout my time at the club. I would like to urge you to extend the same to the new coach," part of Kimani's letter read.

“You all have what it takes to help the club reclaim its rightful place in Kenyan football and Africa at large. To members of the technical bench, thank you very much for the cooperation and the cordial working relationship that we shared.

“I leave with great memories and lessons that I learnt from each and every one of you and most importantly knowing that I have made lifetime friends.”

The assistant coach's position at Bandari is still vacant following the departure of Nassoro Mwakoba in December upon the expiry of his contract.