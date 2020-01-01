Kimani: AFC Leopards coach reveals why he looks up Liverpool's Klopp

The Kenyan tactician picks the German's ability to get the best out of his players as a trait worth emulating

AFC interim head coach Anthony Kimani has revealed why 's manager Jurgen Klopp is his inspiration.

Kimani said he is greatly moved by how the German tactician has turned teams into successful outfits the moment he takes over.

Kimani succeeded his Rwandan boss in December 2019 and went on to implement a new style of play at AFC Leopards.

“I get my inspiration from [Jurgen] Klopp because I think he is one of the few coaches who have the ability to get the best out of his players,” Kimani told the club's Online TV.

“Looking at how he has managed and transformed the current Liverpool squad and again what he achieved at . I would say he is a coach who has managed to do so well even though he has not been at the clubs which have got so many resources in Europe.

“Whatever he has managed to get out of his players is not what you can see from other coaches. He is a coach that I really look up to.”

The 2012 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup finalist with Harambee Stars also spoke highly of the club's supporters, players and officials who stuck together during an otherwise difficult season.

“The fans, management, the playing unit and the technical bench have been outstanding even though we did not achieve as much as we may have wanted,” Kimani added.

“As a family, we came very close during the most difficult period and going forward, if we continue with the same attitude, come together, come on board and steer this club to the right direction then I feel there are big things in store for us.”

The former left-back also revealed he is confident soon AFC Leopards will have successful seasons.

“We have endured a lot as a club in the last couple of seasons, we have not been at where we want as a club, and have not achieved what is expected of us but I think the time is coming,” concluded the coach.

“We have started doing what we are supposed to do and I feel we are getting closer and closer to where we really deserve to be as a club.”