Kibwage 'wants to be in final Harambee Stars squad for Comoros tie'

The 22-year-old is part of the Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee's provisional squad for the November assignments

defender Michael Kibwage has vowed to give his best to make it to the final squad that will play Comoros in November.

The Harambee Stars will be playing the islanders in the qualifier doubleheader scheduled for November. The FC defender is among the 40 players summoned by coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee to prepare for the fixtures.

"It is an honour and privilege to be part of the national team to represent millions of Kenyans," Kibwage told Goal on Friday.

"The competition in the team is really stiff but that is what pushes one to give his best. As a matter of fact, I am intending to go all the way and help Kenya get a win. I want to be in the final squad, I want to play and all that will happen if the technical bench is convinced of my ability to do the job on the pitch."

The 22-year-old was last involved with the national team on September 8, 2019, against . In a match that eventually ended 1-1, the youngster was paired alongside Joash Onyango but was replaced later on by Johnstone Omurwa.

"It is never easy to get that chance of playing in the national team because there are many players who are yearning for that chance," Kibwage revealed.

"To be honest, I am happy and delighted to be back and my desire is to continue being involved regularly, only if I also give my best on the pitch at my club level and grab my chance with both hands in the international level as well."

The first match will be played at Kasarani on November 11 with the second one four days later away.

Goalkeepers: Arnold Origi (HIFK, Finland), Robert Mboya ( , Kenya), Brian Bwire ( , Kenya), Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), Timothy Odhiambo ( , Kenya)

Defenders: Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Brian Mandela (Unattached), Joash Onyango (Simba, ), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya) Andrew Juma ( , Kenya), Mike Kibwage (Sofapaka, Kenya), Joseph Okumu (Elfsborg, ), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Baraka Badi ( , Kenya), David Owino (Zesco United, Zambia), Hillary Wandera (Tusker, Kenya), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), David Owino ( , Kenya)

Midfielders: Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Victor Wanyama (Impact Montreal, Canada), Ismael Gonzalez (UD Las Palmas, ), Eric Johanna Omondi (Jonkoping’s Sodra, Sweden), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr FC, ), Antony Akumu ( , ), Musa Masika (Wazito, Kenya), Bonface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya) Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka, Kenya), Johanna Omolo (Cercle Brugge, ), Ayub Timbe (Unattached), Peter Thion’go (AFC , Kenya), Hassan Abdallah ( , Kenya), Elli Asieche (Sofapaka, Kenya), Mathew Olake (Unattached), Moses Mudavadi (Kakamega , Kenya), Austin Odhiambo (AFC Leopards, Kenya)

Forwards: Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, ), Benson Omala (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Masud Juma (JS Kabylie, ), John Avire (Tanta FC, ), Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya)

Reserves: Dennis Sikhayi (Wazito, Kenya), James Kinyanjui (Mathare United, Kenya)