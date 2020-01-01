Kibwage: Simba SC keen on signing KCB FC youngster

The Msimbazi-based side is aiming at acquiring the services of the 23-year-old defender from the Bankers, according to reports

Mainland League champions Simba SC are reportedly targeting the services of defender Mike Kibwage.

The youngster has been in inspired form for the Bankers and has played a vital role in helping the team perform well in the Kenyan Premier League ( ), where they are currently placed fifth on the log with 42 points.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are keen on building a strong team to compete in continental assignments next season and the 23-year-old Kenya international is seen as the solution to the leaking defence.

The 20-time league champions have already set their mind in releasing veteran defender Pascal Wawa.

"We have not had any official communication or bid from Simba regarding [Kibwage]," a senior source at KCB told Goal on Monday.

"However, we understand they are interested in the player; if they make a formal communication and offer, responsible department will discuss and a solution reached, we will make a decision which will benefit the player."

Simba are in the market for strikers and midfielders as well to bolster the squad and make it more competitive for next season.

However, the defender says he has not been contacted by Simba and is currently focused on his team.

"No one has contacted me over the same; my focus right now is on KCB where I want to give my best," Kibwage told Goal.

The Msimbazi side is on top of the league table with 71 points after 28 matches.