Kibwage reveals how coach Otieno pushes KCB players

The towering defender has revealed the team took time to gel but they are now developing well as a unit

defender Michael Kibwage has revealed coach Zedekiah Otieno pushes every player to deliver when given an opportunity on the pitch.

The former defender was given the mandate to handle the Bankers at the start of the season after the dismissal of former coach Frank Ouna.

His charges have been doing well in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) and are currently fifth on the table.

"Our coach [Otieno] is committed to ensuring the players give their best in game situations," Kibwage told Goal on Sunday.

"He usually subjects the team to intense training which and ensures we have good preparations during matches. Another good thing about him is his motivation to players; his timely encouragements ensure players deliver regardless of the opponent we are playing against."

After getting promoted to the KPL in 2018, KCB struggled for consistency in the league and went on to finish in the 10th position with 45 points.

"During that time, we were still gelling because most players were new," Kibwage recalls.

"We were many players from different teams and were not at our best especially in the first round of matches. However, in the second round, we had managed to know each other well and performed and the momentum we gathered is still with us.

"Apart from the players playing their role, the management has been supportive with the technical bench also ensuring we are doing well tactically. We are speaking one language from the top and it has helped us continue developing."

Just like other players Kibwage, who joined the team from AFC in 2018, has his favourite in KCB.

"Badi [Baraka] is one player I always enjoy playing with at any given time," the 22-year-old revealed

"He is a good listener and very technical on his approach. As a defender, he is also aggressive and on toes. Playing with him for two consecutive seasons has created a good understanding between us as well."

Kibwage has made nine senior appearances for the Kenya national team and is keen on cementing his place in the squad.

The towering defender also spoke of his desire to help KCB win their maiden KPL title.