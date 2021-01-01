Kibwage on steady Harambee Stars growth, KCB and Sofapaka leadership roles

The star earned his national debut against Switzerland and has gone on to play 14 games since then

Sofapaka defender Mike Kibwage has praised his journey with the national team Harambee Stars since he earned his debut under the former head coach Sebastien Migne.

The former KCB defender has described the journey as a steady one and hopes he would be part of the side on a regular basis.

"My journey to the national team has been a steady one," Kibwage told Sofapaka's website.

"The growth has been immense getting to represent the country is such an honour and privilege. I played my first match against Swaziland under coach [Sebastian] Migne and afterwards have played a couple of matches for the Harambee Stars.

"The national team is a different level and one has to remain at their best at all times. I have gained a lot and I feel ready to command a starting role in the ream.”

Kibwage became the captain of the KCB team when he arrived from AFC Leopards and went on to be appointed in the same capacity at Sofapaka when he moved before the 2020/21 season began. The 23-year-old said it has always been a privilege for him to serve in leadership positions.



"It has been such an honour, to be honest leading the rest of the teams at all levels of my career. I clearly can’t describe it all but I believe it is not ordinary as well," he concluded.

"I feel it’s a calling and affirmation that entirely I was born a natural leader. My latest capacity at the team was such a huge surprise because I never expected it given that this my first year at the club."



In an interview, Kibwage praised former AFC Leopards coach Robert Matano for giving him the top-flight debut.

"I earned my debut game in 2017 playing against Tusker at the Nyayo National Stadium," he stated. "Though deployed in a not-so-familiar position I felt so elated to play my very first match at the top level and to crown it all, we won the encounter 1-0.

Article continues below

"I must appreciate coach Matano for handing me my first game and subsequently playing an active role in my development.

"I had an outstanding display in the third edition of the KPL U20 championship and upon conclusion, I had several offers on the table, but the Leopards deal was more lucrative."

The centre-back has played 14 times for Harambee Stars since he made the debut in 2018.