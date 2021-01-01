Kibwage and Kilume appointed captains as reshuffle at Sofapaka continues

The two have been handed new responsibilities after the departure of Ellie Asieche and the elevation of Willis Obayi

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Sofapaka have appointed new captains after the elevation of Willis Obayi into the assistant coach position.

The former Premier League champions have been making technical changes owing to the struggle witnessed since the competition began.

With Obayi's elevation, Michael Kibwage, signed before the season began from KCB, has been appointed new captain and he will be deputised by Mohamed Kilume.

"Sofapaka Football Club can confirm the appointment of [Michael] Kibwage and [Mohamed] Kilume as new club captains," the club announced.

"Kibwage is the new captain and he will be assisted by Kilume."

“It’s a good feeling to be given such a position at the club, it shows that the team management has trust in me," Kibwage, who also served as KCB captain, said after the confirmation of his new position.

“I look forward to reciprocating the same trust back to the team in terms of performance both as an individual and as a team. I feel so happy and am ready for the task ahead.”

The need to appoint the new captains was also necessitated by the acrimonious exit of Ellie Asieche who left to join Wazito FC in the ongoing mini-transfer window.

Obayi was appointed Ken Odhiambo's assistant following the departure of Mike Mururi. The former Kakamega Homeboyz member left after John Baraza, whom he served under, had parted ways with Batoto ba Mungu in December 2020 after a 3-0 loss to AFC Leopards.

Article continues below

After his appointment, Obayi revealed his ambition for the club and explained whether he will continue to play as he is registered for the 2020/21 season.

"I am still coming to terms with it. It’s such a privilege indeed, to be honest," Obayi said. "This a new capacity that I am to grow and become better. It’s equally an opportunity to transit and when such an opportunity comes your way, you only have to step up, learn and grow and that’s what I am aiming at moving forward.

"Well, I still feel I have some energy left to go, currently I am eligible to play in the current season and if the need arises to help out then I will step up and give my best on the pitch."