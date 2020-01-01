Kibwage: KCB FC defender sets sights on KPL title, continental campaign

The 22-year-old is optimistic of playing in the Caf Champions League by helping the Bankers win the league title

FC defender Mike Kibwage believes his performance level has gone down owing to lack of games brought about by the suspension of the top tier.

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) was suspended on March 16 as the Government of banned public and social gatherings to curb the spread of Covid-19. By that time, the 22-year-old was on top of his game and had helped his team to maintain a top-three finish.

"It is obvious, lack of competitive games has affected match fitness," Kibwage told Goal on Friday.

More teams

"Before the league took a break, my momentum was good; I was also playing on my top level. Now we do not have games of maintaining a high level of playing, and in a way, it has gone down.

"I was used to playing football almost every day, but nowadays, I cannot play even a single game. I miss playing football and my teammates as well."

The Harambee Stars international has also revealed how he has experienced training alone and coped with life without football.

"To train alone is very difficult and knowing there is nothing you are training for discourages further," Kibwage continued.

"It needs a lot of sacrifice and self-motivation to keep fit. Also, the state of living has changed. The expenditure has gone high because right now we are at home, no training and the family needs to be taken care of as well."

Chances of playing the current campaign are minimal after the government extended cessation of movement until July 6, but it does not stop Kibwage from setting the standards for next season.

"Once normalcy resumes I am optimistic about getting my fitness and level back. Right now, I have to give my everything to remain fit," he added.

"Then next season, my main objective is to help KCB win the KPL and play in the Caf .

Article continues below

"I also have a target of winning the Defender of the Season Award as well. This is achievable because it depends on your level of discipline on and off the pitch. Also the effort you put in winning matches consistently.

"KCB has all the qualities to be successful and I am confident we will achieve our target."