Kibwage: KCB FC defender reaches an agreement with Sofapaka

The 22-year-old has agreed to join Batoto ba Mungu after his contract with the Bankers expires in October

Defender Michael Kibwage has agreed on a deal in principle to play for Kenyan Premier League ( ) giants FC.

Initially, the two parties had met to discuss a possible deal, but Batoto ba Mungu could not meet the Ksh 3 million sign-on fee asked by the defender. However, the middle ground has been reached and the youngster has accepted to join the 2009 league champions.

"It is true, we have reached an agreement with Sofapaka and soon we will make it official," Kibwage told Goal on Tuesday.

"I am just waiting for the team to honour certain conditions and we will be good to go. But it is not a big deal, the most important thing is that we have reached an agreement and we will be working together [in the 2020/21 season]."

When reached for comment, club president Elly Kalekwa shed more light on the deal saying it is done.

"Kibwage will be joining us, we will be unveiling him in a couple of days," the successful businessman told Goal on Tuesday.

"We have agreed on a two-year contract with the player and we are happy to have finally managed to convince him to join us.

"As Sofapaka, we are building a strong team to compete for top honours in the new campaign. We have already set our objectives and we just need the right people to help us realize them."

Sofapaka are negotiating with midfielder Lawrence Juma over a possible transfer in this window.

The Harambee Stars midfielder is among the players who are keen to leave the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions and in a cryptic Facebook post days ago, he hinted at leaving the club.

"Turn on the flashing blue lights," Juma posted, accompanied by a photo in national team colours.

Sofapaka President Kalekwa confirmed to Goal they are in talks to sign the player and have already agreed on a few terms, with the sign-on fee issue still the stumbling block.

"We are talking to Lawrence [Juma], we have been talking and are still talking," Kalekwa told Goal. "We gave him our offer and he asked to go scrutinize it and then get back to us, so we are waiting.

"It is a good offer, which suits the player and I am confident he will take it, but we don’t want to push him, he is a big man, who can make his own decision, so we are waiting."