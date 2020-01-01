Kibwage: KCB defender reveals reason for AFC Leopards exit

The youngster is also keen on breaking into the senior Harambee Stars team

Defender Michael Kibwage has revealed a good offer from and their ambition lured him from AFC .

The 13-time league champions had acquired Kibwage after completion of his studies at Mukumu High School and went on to nurture him for two seasons before the Bankers came calling in 2019.



The 22-year-old has become a pillar of strength at his current team and is regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) currently.

"Leopards gave me a platform and made me a player I am today," Kibwage told Goal on Monday.

"They saw my talent, acquired me and sharpened me and I will always appreciate that. It was not easy at the club because I had to endure pressure from the fans, and also had to go an extra mile to convince the technical bench that I can be trusted on the pitch.

"But by the time I left, I had done enough to win the hearts of the fans; unfortunately my time was up."

KCB gained promotion back to the KPL in 2018 after three seasons in the National Super League (NSL) and Kibwage revealed how he was convinced to join the Bankers from one of the biggest teams in the country.

"I could not resist KCB's offer; it was better and had ambitions as well after getting promoted. As a player, I also felt the time was ripe for a new challenge," the defender added.

"KCB have a target of winning the KPL title, and I want to be part of it, it is my main aim and everything is looking up. We will so achieve that for sure."

The towering defender has nine caps for the Kenyan national team.

The defensive department is one of the most closely contested in the Harambee Stars team since it has the likes of David Owino, David Ochieng, Brian Mandela, Joseph Okumu, Joash Onyango, Musa Mohammed among others, jostling for position.

Nevertheless, the competition for places does not worry Kibwage.

"It is a competitive world and I believe competition makes one stronger. I will have to push and work harder, nothing is impossible, I am targeting breaking into the first XI," he continued.

"Any player needs a chance, and when you get one, you have to give your best to prove you are worth it.