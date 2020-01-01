Kibwage insists he is not leaving KCB for any KPL team

The youngster states he feels at home and is targeting the league title

defender Michael Kibwage insists he will not leave his current side for any other team playing in the Kenyan Premier League.

The Bankers are one of the stable teams in the top-tier and are targeting the league title in the next few seasons. The 22-year-old believes the Zedekiah Otieno-led side have what it takes to be successful soon.

"Any player wants to play in a team which provides a good environment for development and KCB have provided that for me," Kibwage told Goal.

"I am happy here and to be honest, moving to another team playing in the same league is out of mind. I have not even thought about it and to be honest, there is no chance.

"As I said earlier, we have an ambition of winning the title and it is a motivation for me; I want to achieve that with this team."

Before moving to KCB, Kibwage had managed to break into AFC ' first team and was seen as the future of the 13-time league champions. Ingwe had signed the player from Mukumu High School in 2017.

A couple of weeks ago, the U23 defender was linked with a move to 20-time Premier League champions Simba SC as well as a move to an unnamed Zambia team but the centre-back insists those are baseless rumours.

"Well, I was surprised to hear [Simba] are after me because I do not have an agent. So if someone wants me, there is no shortcut he has to talk to me.

"Yes, it is a dream for every player to move abroad, but when the right time comes it will happen. Currently, my concentration is on helping KCB perform well and help in building the team towards winning the league."

Assistant coach Godfrey Oduor was not short of words towards the towering youngster.

"He is a talented player who is disciplined and works hard to have value for the team," Oduor told Goal.

"We will continue nurturing him and make him even better. In Kibwage, Harambee Stars have their central defence problems solved for quite a long time."

KCB had a good run in the KPL and before the break owing to Covid-19, they were placed in fifth position with 42 points from 23 games. The Bankers had managed to get 12 wins, six draws and five losses.