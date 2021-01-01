Kibwage: Harambee Star reveals his worst game in Sofapaka jersey

The Kenya international has further insisted his charges will continue pushing for the league title this season

Sofapaka FC defender Michael Kibwage has pointed out the 3-0 loss to AFC Leopards remains his worst game in the ongoing Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

After a goalless first half, Elvis Rupia grabbed a hat-trick in the second stanza to ensure the 13-time league champions bagged maximum points.

The Harambee Star has now expressed his feelings regarding that particular match.

"The game away to Leopards remains the worst this season," Kibwage, who joined Batoto ba Mungu from KCB at the beginning of the season, told Goal on Saturday.

"We lost 3-0 at Kasarani Annex and the goals we conceded were easy. Everything was just not working for us, it was a very bad day in the office. Everyone was frustrated by the result.

"We had a good start; our first half was great and we settled to a goalless draw but the approach in the second half was not right at all."

Before the season was suspended, the 2009 champions were struggling for consistency. They were placed in the 11th position after 15 games. Batoto ba Mungu had so far managed to get five wins, four draws, and six losses.

They have also scored 18 goals and conceded 19 in the process, and as a result, they have 19 points, 17 fewer than leaders Tusker FC, who have played 16 matches.

With that in mind, does the ambition of winning the league title this season still exist?

"In football, everything is possible and we cannot lose any hope," Kibwage answered when asked about their title aspirations.

"Our target has always been to win the league this season and it will not change. We will still give our best to the end; we have not even finished the first round."

In an earlier interview, the youngster also commented on his journey in the Kenya international squad.

"My journey to the national team has been a steady one," he said.

"The growth has been immense getting to represent the country is such an honour and privilege. I played my first match against Swaziland under coach [Sebastian] Migne and afterwards have played a couple of matches for the Harambee Stars.

"The national team is at a different level and one has to remain at their best at all times. I have gained a lot and I feel ready to command a starting role in the team."