Kibwage: AFC Leopards shaped my career before KCB move

The Bankers’ captain now says he will always remember Ingwe for making him the player he is currently

Kenyan international Mike Kibwage has thanked AFC for his career growth in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

Kibwage, who currently captains in the top-flight, has confessed his stint at the Den enabled him to showcase his talent and was thus spotted by many teams before settling to sign for the Bankers.

“My stint at AFC leopards was a good one and I thank Ingwe for giving me the opportunity to showcase my talent,” Kibwage is quoted by Standard Sports.

“AFC Leopards helped me to build my name and people saw my potential which made me seal the KCB sports club move.

“KCB is the best club so far in my career I can say. Everyone is playing his part from the management to the technical bench to the players hence there's a good understanding among ourselves. I am really happy here at KCB.”

Asked on what he would change in Kenyan football if given the chance, Kibwage responded: “I would bring gender equality in football. I would also push for the construction of at least five stadiums and training facilities so that athletes and their clubs can train and host matches easily.

“I would also advocate for every football club to have an academy for which grassroots players may also be accommodated and have a junior league for U13, U17 and U23.”

The 22-year-old defender, who joined the Bankers from the Den in 2018, admits he had difficulties to play football because his parents were against the idea.

“At first, my parents did not fully support my football career. They wanted me to focus more on my studies. But my childhood friend, FC midfielder Kevin "Ade" Omondi inspired me to become a professional footballer,” Kibwage continued.

On the biggest challenge facing Kenyan football, Kibwage said: “The biggest challenge has been the inadequate live coverage of football matches following Supersport's exit from . It is difficult to market our talent outside the country.”

On his advice on the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, Kibwage said: “Let everyone follow the Kenyan Government directives to combat Covid-19 that include, social distancing, wearing a facemask, washing our hands and staying at home.

“And also let us continue praying for God to help and assist one another where necessary. Eventually, everything will be fine.”