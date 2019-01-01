Kibera Black Stars coach Godfrey 'Solo' Oduor steps down

Black Stars is currently lying in position 18th on the log with five points after managing five draws and six defeats

National Super League side Kibera Black Stars head coach Godfrey 'Solo' Oduor has quit.

The former midfielder reached the decision last week owing to internal issues that have hit the Kibera-based team. The coach feels the team has what it takes to progress and that is why he had to step aside.

“Yes, I have stepped down as the head coach of Black Stars, it is a decision I have taken with a heavy heart but it is the right thing. We have been having internal issues that have led to this, but one thing for sure is that the team is bigger than any individual, and if my stepping down will help, then so be it.

“I just wish the boys all the best in the league and in due time they will definitely reap what they sow.”