Kibera Black Stars appoint Leonard Saleh as new head coach

The new coach will be tasked with helping the team post better results when the season kicks-off in September

Kibera Black Stars have appointed Leonard Saleh as their head coach ahead of the new National Super League (NSL) season.

Saleh has been appointed to take charge of the Nairobi side who were led by Francis Ochieng, Nicholas Ochieng and Ken Adulo in the 2018/19 season. The trio served the team without distinct duties as they all played the role of a coach.

"I can confirm the club's decision to appoint experienced Saleh as the new head coach. The team's sole aim of having Saleh on board is because they aim for a better campaign in the upcoming season," a source privy to the development has told Goal.

"His understanding of NSL is also key and we hope to tap into this knowledge as we embark on a journey we feel will be successful this time around."

Saleh has coached Kenyan Premier ( ) sides on two occasions and also Posta . He has also coached Thika-based Bidco United in the second-tier.

Kibera Black Stars will open the 2018/19 season against debutants Muranga Seal at Thika Stadium on September 1 where another nine matches will be played across various venues in the country.

They finished last season at position 17 with 35 points where they also registered 14 draws and 17 losses.