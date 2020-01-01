Kibagendi confirms Bandari to sack at least 19 players, Mbaraki undergoes renovation

The official says they want a lean squad that is manageable as they aim to get their feet back on the ground after their recent struggles

team Organising Secretary Dickson Kibagendi has revealed the club is planning to release 19 players from their squad.

Kibagendi says the current number making up the entire squad is too big but went ahead to say they have not zeroed in on who is going to be released.

Earlier rumours had indicated assistant coach Ibrahim Shikanda had already been relieved of his duties but Kibagendi has dismissed those reports.

"As we speak, we have a total of 49 members of the team meaning we will have to let go of at least 19 people but only at the right time. The rumours doing the rounds that we have sacked some members of the technical bench are not true," Kibagendi told Nation Sports.

"We have five coaches among them head coach Kennedy Odhiambo, assistant coaches Mohamed Nassoro, Ibrahim Shikanda, Razak Siwa, and team manager Wilson Obungu. This is a number we think is too big by local standards."

Bandari and former coach Bernard Mwalala parted ways early in the year for poor results and Twahir Muhiddin was appointed on an interim basis. Odhiambo was later on re-appointed as the clubs head coach and he is expected to steer the club in the 2020/21 season.

Meanwhile, Mbaraki Sports ground is expected to undergo renovation ahead of the upcoming season.

" Ports Authority Acting Managing Director Rashid Salim was at the Mbaraki Sports Club to inspect the ongoing renovation of the facilities," Badari announced.

The Managing Director was accompanied by General Manager of Operations and Harbour Master Captain William Ruto who is also the Chairman of the KPA-sponsored Premier League team, KPA Senior Managers, Bandari FC Organising Secretary Kibagendi among other team officials.

"The Managing Director was pleased with the ongoing construction which aims at elevating the sports grounds to international standards," added the Facebook statement.

"KPA Mbaraki Sports Club has been expanded with a provision for extending the sitting capacity as well as upgrading the playing surface.

"Currently, it has two grounds under construction; the main field as well as the youth field which will double up as a training ground.

"The Managing Director together with the Chairman promised to meet the playing unit once the lads resume training."

Bandari are among the teams with a designated home pitch.