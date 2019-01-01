Khedira's season potentially over as Juventus star undergoes knee surgery

The Germany international only recently returned to the pitch following a heart problem but now looks set to sit out the rest of the campaign

Sami Khedira has confirmed he is to undergo knee surgery in a bid to cure longstanding pain.

The midfielder only returned to action after a heart problem earlier this month.

But after Juve crashed out of the by losing at home to , he will go under the knife to resolve an ongoing issue with his right knee.

"After four months of continuous pain in my knee - some days worse than others - I have decided to undergo surgery, letting it fix and heal fully," Khedira wrote on Twitter .

"The surgery is planned to take place in the next two weeks.

"My complete focus is to be back at 100 per cent for the start of the next campaign.

"I am already looking forward to fighting in order to achieve our goals next season again."

Khedira, 32, has been restricted to 10 appearances this season, also featuring in four Champions League games.

He is now set to be missing for the remainder of the campaign, with it understood he will not recover in time to play again in 2018-19.

But despite the regular absence of the midfielder, Juve will clinch an eighth consecutive Serie A title this weekend if they avoid defeat against .