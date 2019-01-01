Khalid Aucho open to Kenyan Premier League return
The current Makkasa SC player spent three years in Kenya, where he played for Tusker FC and Gor Mahia between 2013 and 2016. The lanky midfielder is open to making a return to the country where he made his name, especially with K'Ogalo.
"Kenya is my second home, I have many friends and the fans love me as well," Aucho told Goal on Monday.
"I will consider coming back in the KPL sometime in the future, it is a competitive league and exciting as well. If indeed I get to play in Kenya again, it will be either for K'Ogalo or Tusker, they have a special place in my heart."
The Ugandan has also been impressed with the level shown by the Harambee Stars in the 1-1 draw with the Cranes in a friendly match played on Sunday.
"The game was a tough one because it is a derby, but a point worth noting is that Kenya have improved. It was a determined fight from them [Kenya] especially in the second half, but generally, there is an improvement," Aucho concluded.
The midfielder has also turned out for Simba SC of Tanzania and Baroka FC of South Africa.