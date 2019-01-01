Khalid Aucho open to Kenyan Premier League return

The Ugandan midfielder admits K'Ogalo and the Brewers remain his favourite teams in Kenya

midfielder Khalid Aucho has not ruled out a possibility of playing in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) in the future.

The current Makkasa SC player spent three years in , where he played for FC and between 2013 and 2016. The lanky midfielder is open to making a return to the country where he made his name, especially with K'Ogalo.

"Kenya is my second home, I have many friends and the fans love me as well," Aucho told Goal on Monday.

"I will consider coming back in the KPL sometime in the future, it is a competitive league and exciting as well. If indeed I get to play in Kenya again, it will be either for K'Ogalo or Tusker, they have a special place in my heart."

The Ugandan has also been impressed with the level shown by the Harambee Stars in the 1-1 draw with the Cranes in a friendly match played on Sunday.

"The game was a tough one because it is a derby, but a point worth noting is that Kenya have improved. It was a determined fight from them [Kenya] especially in the second half, but generally, there is an improvement," Aucho concluded.

The midfielder has also turned out for Simba SC of and FC of .