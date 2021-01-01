Kgatlana: Banyana Banyana star on target as Real Sociedad hold Eibar

The South African continued her fine goalscoring run as her Spanish side were forced to a late draw at home in Saturday's derby

Thembi Kgatlana scored her sixth goal in the Spanish Primera Iberdrola tie as settled for a 2-2 draw against .

After failing to score in last three league outings, the 24-year-old earned her eighth start of the season for coach Jose Moncayo, along with her compatriot Noko Matlou on her third start.

The 2018 Africa Women's Player of the Year returned to the scoresheet in the Basque derby, with the opening goal after she rounded up goalkeeper Adriana Nanclares in the 33rd minute.

More teams

32’ I1-0I GOOOOOOOL. Thembi aprovecha un error en la zaga de la Real para irse en velocidad, regatear a la portera y adelantar a las armeras. Aupa Eibar! #EibarRealSociedad #PrimeraIberdrola #Eibarfem pic.twitter.com/aE9YcXaNwR — SD Eibar (@SDEibar) January 23, 2021

After the break, Real Sociedad fought hard for a comeback but only found a breakthrough thanks to Kiana Palacios in the 80th minute.

Four minutes from time, the South African striker helped Eibar win a penalty inside the area and Maria Llompart made no mistake to restore the lead at the Unbe Sports Complex.

Article continues below

At the death, Nahikari Garcia set up Sanni Franssi to ensure the visitors denied Iker Dorronsoro's team a third straight win.

Kgatlana, who lasted the duration of the match for Eibar has now hit six goals and five assists in 14 games this season, along with compatriot Matlou and Equatorial Guinea's Ruth Alvarez.

The draw keeps Eibar in ninth spot on the Spanish log with 21 points from 15 games and they will travel to face Tenerife on January 27.