Kgatlana: Banyana Banyana striker and SL Benfica part ways

The player brings to an end her stint at the Portuguese club despite a brief but fine 2019/20 season

striker Thembi Kgatlana and Portuguese side SL have reached a mutual agreement to part ways.

The 24-year-old joined the European side from Chinese outfit Beijing Phoenix in January on a two-and-half-year deal and went on to establish herself as one of the key players in the team.

She only made three appearances in all competitions for Luis Andrade's team, scoring three goals, including in the 4-0 win over City rivals CF Benfica, to seal a Portuguese Taca de liga final berth.

However, their relationship has come to an abrupt end, the 2018 African Women's Football of the Year winner revealed.

"My time with Benfica has come to an end!," she revealed on Twitter.

Goal understands her exit was unconnected to the effects of the coronavirus that saw Raquel Infante, Caroline Von, Mimi Asom and Alana O'Neill depart the Portuguese side.

Corroborating Goal's sources in , her representative Chris Atkins tweeted: "I can confirm Thembi Kgatlana has left SL Benfica.

"Covid 19 has had a big impact on the women's game but Thembi will go from strength to strength regardless. The next steps are in place and will be announced shortly."

Can confirm @Kgatlanathe1st has left SL Benfica.



Following the coronavirus cancellation, SL Benfica were declared Liga BPI champions with 42 points after 15 games and will represent Portugal in the Uefa Women's next season.

Having mutually left Benfica, the South Africa international will not be able to make her debut in the European club competition.

Before her move to Portugal, she has played for South African side the University of the Western Cape and NWSL outfit Houston Dash.

She starred in South Africa's maiden Women's World Cup outing in last year, where she scored the country's maiden goal against .

With the closure of the Chinese transfer window since March, Kgatlana will be hoping to stay put in Europe following her shock departure from Benfica.