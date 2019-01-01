Kevin-Prince Boateng’s Fiorentina remain winless with Atlanta draw

La Viola surrendered a two-goal lead as they were held by La Dea in Bergamo

Kevin Prince-Boateng’s are still searching for their first win of the 2019-20 , after playing out a 2-2 draw with on Sunday.

La Viola scored in either half through Federico Chiesa and Franck Ribery, to establish a 2-0 lead.

It seemed Vincenzo Montella’s would bag all three points, but Atalanta equalised in the closing six minutes, thanks to Josip Ilicic and Timothy Catagne.

68' | 🔄| Esce Ribèry, entra Boateng | Ribery goes off to be replaced by Boateng #AtalantaFiorentina 0-2 — ACF Fiorentina (@acffiorentina) September 22, 2019

The result leaves Fiorentina rooted at the bottom of the Serie A log, with just two points after four matches.

Boateng started from the bench and replaced veteran Ribery in the 69th minute.

The forward also received his second yellow card of the season, having been booked in the opening day 4-3 home defeat to , in which he scored his only goal for the Florence-based team to date.

He had 17 touches in the match, made 11 passes with an accuracy of 81.8%, making two dribbles and one clearance.

95' |⚜️| Al Tardini finisce 2-2 | It finishes 2-2 at the Tardini #AtalantaFiorentina 2-2 pic.twitter.com/6vJYnwucgH — ACF Fiorentina (@acffiorentina) September 22, 2019

The game was marred by racist chants towards Fiorentina defender, Dalbert. The referee stopped the match but it resumed later.

Boateng has been a campaigner against kicking out racism in football having been subjected to it multiple times in his career, especially in his previous stints in .

The former man will hope his side can finally get their first win of the campaign when they host fellow strugglers at the Artemio Franchi on Wednesday.