Kevin Omondi with a man of the match performance as Sony Sugar hold Sofapaka

Kevin Omondi was the toss of the day as Sony Sugar held Sofapaka to a scoreless draw at the Kenyatta Stadium.

With John Waw out after he underwent a successful knee operation on Thursday, Omondi produced a man of the match performance with some brilliant saves to help Sony Sugar keep their first clean sheet.

Sofapaka did not waste any time before they started the assault on visiting Sony Sugar but Omondi was up for the task.

The keeper pulled an important save just two minutes after the first whistle of the game to keep as Sofapaka went for the visitors’ blood. Omondi then denied Sofapaka with 10 minutes to the break as the host piled pressure on industrious Sony Sugar.

Daniel Otieno tested Sofapaka but his shot was too weak to trouble the home goalkeeper as both sides head to the break with no side yet to shake the opponent’s net.

Sofapaka continued with their attack after the resumption but a sturdy Omondi once again stood tall between the posts as Sony Sugar survived another attack in the 56th minute.

Enock Agwanda saw his 63rdminute attempt narrowly missed the target. Unlucky Sony Sugar blew away another chance after Agwanda teamed up with Ambrose Ayoyi and Ronald Omino but Ayoyi’s flick missed the target.

Sofapaka has won just one match this season and even John Baraza’s magic could not save Batoto Ba Mungu in a post-Melis Medo era after the American tactician quit due to strings of poor performances.

Sony Sugar XI: Kevin Omondi, Kelvin Wesonga, Jeconia Ogendo, Robert Ayala, Waiswa Andrew, Tobias Omondi, Sandru Wankuru, Daniel Otieno, Ronald Omino, Ambrose Ayoyi, Agwanda Enock.