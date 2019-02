Kevin Omondi handed a rare start as Tusker name team to face Kakamega Homeboyz

A victory over Homeboyz will help Tusker keep pace with leaders Mathare United and Bandari

Kevin Omondi has been handed a rare start as Tusker name team to face Kakamega Homeboyz.

Omondi will start up front alongside Boniface Muchiri with Rwandan custodian Emery Mvuyekure retaining his place between the sticks.

Eugene Ambunya and Michael Madoya will start from the bench alongside goalkeeper Robert Mboya and former Nakumat captain Peter Nzuki.

Starting XI: Emery Mvuyekure, Rodgers Aloro, Hillary Wandera, Lloyd Wahome, Marlon Tangauzi, Kevin Omondi Hashim Sempala, Clyde Senaji, Timothy Otieno, David Juma and Boniface Muchiri.

Reserves: Robert Mboya, Peter Nzuki, Eugene Ambunya, Michael Madoya, Jackson Macharia, Nashon Alembi, John Kamau.