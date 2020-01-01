Kevin Okumu: Gor Mahia target signs for Wazito FC from Nairobi City Stars

The defender’s arrival takes the number of new players at the Nairobi club to six and is expected to bolster the squad

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side Wazito FC have completed the signing of Kevin ‘Chumsy’ Okumu from Nairobi City Stars.

Okumu was previously targeted by KPL heavyweights but his Wazito arrival has now ended the speculation that had surrounded his future for some time now.

Okumu and Levis Opiyo, who has so far signed for Gor Mahia, were key in Nairobi City Stars 2019/20 National Super League (NSL) campaign where they topped and eventually got promoted back to the KPL.

The two had their contracts expire and according to Nairobi City Stars Chief Executive (CEO) Patrick Korir, they were not keen to renew them as they explained they had already got offers from elsewhere.

“We are elated to announce the signing of exciting right-back Kevin ‘Chumsy’ Okumu from Nairobi City Stars,” Wazito said as they confirmed their sixth signing.

“Chumsy is an alumnus of Uhuru Secondary School and brings speed, hard work and good defending to the team.”

The full-back offered hope to the fans and said he has come to help the team have a better outing in the new season.

“Finally, I am here and I am really happy,” Okumu said.

“Wazito have been my dream team for some time now and I am glad that the move has materialised.

“To the management and the fans, I want to tell them that I have come here to work hard and challenge for a position in the team. We have to finish in a better position than last season."

Wazito’s head coach Fred Ambani heaped praise on the defender after joining his side.

“He is a young, talented, and hardworking player, a very good addition to the team,” Ambani, who worked as Stewart Hall’s assistant before he was confirmed as a head coach recently, said.

“In as much as we are working for immediate success, we have to build for the future and with players like him on board, we will have a good foundation.

“I have watched him play and I know that he will perfectly fit into our system, I am looking forward to working with him.”

Vincent Oburu from AFC , Mark Otieno from , former winger Kevin Kimani, Boniface Omondi formerly of Gor Mahia, and Edwin Omondi from are the other players who have been signed.

Okumu’s acquisition is another low profile signing made by Wazito who were ambitious in the last transfer window and went for big names.