Kevin Okoth has a valid contract with Tusker, FKF Player Status Committee order

Western Stima could forfeit three points after the club was found to have fielded an ineligible player in their 1-0 win over Tusker.

Stima, who are second on the log fielded Kevin Okoth who was on loan at the club from Tusker. According to FKF Player Status Committee, Okoth has a valid contract with Tusker FC.

“Having reviewed the documents submitted by the two clubs, and having considered submissions made by all the parties, including the player himself, the Committee’s decision is that the player has a three year’s contract with Tusker FC running from January 2018 to 30th December 2020, and the player was loaned to Western Stima FC for a period of one year ending December 2018,” read part of the ruling by the FKF Player Status Committee.

“In view of the same, the player ought not to have played for Western Stima FC in their match against Tusker FC as per the loan agreement,” he added.

Tusker moved to the committee seeking clarification on the status of the midfielder who provided the assist for the lone goal against his employers.