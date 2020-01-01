Kevin Monyi: Tusker sign defender from Western Stima

He arrives on a two-year deal and becomes the second player to have been confirmed as a new signing so far at Ruaraka

Former Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions have signed Kevin Monyi from .

Monyi, a defender, is the latest to leave Western Stima and joins Robert Matano’s side for the next two years.

Western Stima have lost several players - especially to and Wazito FC - in the ongoing transfer window as they have lost almost all their first-teamers after their sponsors, the Kenyan Power and Lighting Company, walked away earlier this year.

More teams

“[Kevin] Monyi has just signed a two-year contract with Tusker. Formerly playing for Western Stima, Kevin fits in the defence position at Tusker,” the club announced on their Facebook page on Monday.

“A warm welcome to the family, champ.”

Matano has already signed defender Christopher Oruchum from AFC as he aims to strengthen the defensive area.

Monyi comes to help strengthen the whole playing unit for the local heavyweights, who last won a trophy four seasons ago.

Since then they have been chasing the league trophy unsuccessfully as Gor Mahia have won them in the subsequent seasons, and have sparingly participated in the domestic cup tournament.

With Monyi and Oruchum already at the club, Matano has moved with speed to strengthen the backline, especially with the recent contract extension of full-back Eugene Asike.

Monyi’s signing has been confirmed as Tusker and have been rumoured to be interested in Onduparaka FC striker Julius Malingumu.

According to reports, Tusker are in advanced talks with the Ugandan attacker even though Sofapaka and another unnamed KPL side have approached him.

Tusker will also need to find a replacement for their previous top scorer Timothy Otieno, who left to join Zambian Super League side Napsa Stars.

KPL outfits have been buying and selling players ahead of the 2020/21 season, the date of which is not known given the current ban on contact sports.

Article continues below

The Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Amina Mohamed, extended the ban on Friday until further notice and the order put the Football Federation’s plans for a new season into jeopardy.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa had hinted they were planning to start the leagues in mid-October but that may not happen at all given Mohamed’s order.