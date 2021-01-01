Kevin Kimani: Wazito FC reward playmaker after excellent January

The midfielder was directly involved in the six goals his team scored as they finished the month with maximum points

Wazito FC have rewarded playmaker Kevin Kimani with their January Club Player of the Month Award for his immense contribution.

In the aforementioned month, the Nairobi-based charges registered five league wins in a row. They scored six goals, and surprisingly, the former Mathare United player was involved in all of them.

It was for this reason he was voted the best as his team collected maximum points.

"[Kimani] scored four goals and assisted two in the month of January," Wazito posted on Tuesday.

"He] was instrumental to our good run and he is our January player of the month. Congratulations Kim."

He scored four goals and assisted two in the month of January.



Kevin Kimani was instrumental to our good run and he is our January player of the month.



Congratulations @K_kimani_k36#Wazito4life pic.twitter.com/L6JAQxSozR — WAZITO FOOTBALL CLUB (@wazitofc) February 16, 2021

The Harambee Star started the year with a brace in a 2-1 win over Nairobi City Stars. He then followed it up with a strike against 13-time league champions AFC Leopards in their 1-0 win.

However, the 31-year-old contributed none of the goals in the 2-1 win over Bidco United but was back with a goal as his team defeated Nzoia Sugar by the same margin in the team's next fixture.

The final game of the month was against Kakamega Homeboyz and the Francis Kimanzi-led side managed to claim a 1-0 win.

The midfielder has expressed his feelings after winning the award, succeeding Fidel Origa who had won it in December.

"Delighted to receive the Wazito FC January Player of the Month Award," Kimani tweeted.

"It was indeed a good month for us as a team. To the technical staff and my fellow players, thank you for making this possible. To our fans, thank you for the support you give us, let us keep winning."

Delighted to receive the @wazitofc January player of the month award, it was indeed a good month for us as a team, to the technical staff and my fellow players thank you for making this possible, to our fans thank you for the support you give us, lets keep winning💪#Wazito4Life pic.twitter.com/Ukjv63q6Y5 — Kevin Kimani (@K_kimani_k36) February 16, 2021

The Nairobi-based charges have not started the month of February on a high. They lost against Tusker FC, their only game so far, by a solitary goal scored in the stoppages by Jackson Macharia.

Article continues below

After a goalless first half, the 11-time champions came stronger in the second half and threatened through youngster Henry Meja, who came close twice and Luke Namanda.

Wazito had also threatened through Musa Masika and Kimani.

With seconds to go, Meja picked Macharia's run, and the midfielder went past Emery Mvuyekure in the Brewers' goal to score the winner and deny Wazito a chance to go top of the table for the first time this season.