Kevin Kimani set to miss Mathare United's clash against AFC Leopards

The former Sofapaka star has scored five goals for the Slum Boys this season, but won't return in time for this weekends game

have confirmed that winger Kevin Kimani will miss their match against AFC on May 5.

Kimani has been ruled out by a contusion on his upper gluteal muscle and did not feature in the previous matches for Mathare United against , and Zoo FC.

“Kimani remains sidelined for Sunday's clash against his former club AFC Leopards SC at Bukhungu Stadium. He is expected to return to action in less than a fortnight," the club's statement on Facebook read.

Kimani has scored five goals so far for the Slum Boys but his last goal for the club came on April 17 during their 3-2 win over Zoo FC at Kasarani in the first round of the campaign.