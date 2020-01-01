Kerr reveals he wants to stay at Baroka FC despite challenging circumstances

The Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele manager expresses his experience amidst the ravaging pandemic

As he hopes to stay with FC beyond this season, coach Dylan Kerr says his job has pressure and admits failure to produce the desired results will see his tenure come to an end.

The Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele manager also outlined their ambitions as they look to finish the Premier Soccer League ( ) on a high as well as reach the final of the Nedbank Cup.

After parting ways with four players in the form of Kamogelo Mogaswa, Ranga Chivaviro, Mogau Khwinana, and Tebogo Sodi last week, Kerr explains the decision, saying they have a big squad whilst addressing the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There is always pressure as a coach. The results will dictate my future, but I want to stay with Baroka,” Kerr told DailySun.

“My aim, for now, is to do my best for the club, players, and supporters in the remaining games of the league and Nedbank Cup.

“Football is tough right now because of Covid-19 as the teams have challenges and the football world has changed.

“We have seven matches left and we need to concentrate more on the squad of players who will feature in those games. But we also felt releasing players early gives them a better chance to find new clubs.

“The ones we released are good lads and did well for me but we have a big squad. I always discuss the way forward with the chairman Khurishi Mphahlele.”

Despite media reports suggesting former Cape Town striker Prince Nxumalo might be shown the exit door, the former Black boss insists they will not release more players at the end of this term.

As things stand, Baroka occupies 13th spot on the log table with 23 points from 24 matches and the English manager will, by all means, look to avoid the relegation dogfight.

After joining the 2018/19 Telkom Knockout Cup champions in January, replacing former striker Wedson Nyirenda, the 53-year-old tactician will hope to lead the club to safety.

On the other hand, they are set to face Bloemfontein in the Ke Yona Cup semi-finals once the season resumes as it remains halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.