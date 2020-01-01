Kerr: It was a nightmare for Gor Mahia to play at Thika Stadium

The British coach explains to Goal how he suffered nightmares whenever K’Ogalo were having a league match in the County

Dylan Kerr has confessed he could lose sleep whenever were scheduled to play a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match at Thika Municipal Stadium.

According to the British coach, who won two KPL titles with K’Ogalo before leaving, the venue, the home of Thika United, did not deserve to host matches and was not even good enough to graze even cows.

“To be honest, everyone was tough because other teams rose to the occasion and wanted to beat the Green Army but Thika Stadium was always the worst because of that field,” Kerr told Goal when asked the toughest opponent during his time with Gor Mahia.

Kerr added, “[Well they called it a field], I remember losing Karim [Nizigiyimana] on that field and I warned the officials before the game to fill the holes in the field yet they did nothing and two minutes into the game we lost [Karim], I never liked to play at the venue.

“Not only did it injure a good player but it, in the end, cost him in recovery and he’s not been the same again since that injury and it was down to that field.”

Kerr, who currently handles FC in , now says he has not been in for the past two seasons, but would love to see the pitch refurbished to the required standards.

“I wish they can redevelop the pitch but the problem is I was told then [while at Gor Mahia] the taxi and buses wanted to turn the venue into a bus stop.”

But despite the state of the pitch, Kerr revealed he never lost a league match to Thika United at the venue.

“I never lost a match at the venue, simply because I did my homework well and warned my players what to expect in advance,” Kerr continued.

Pressed further to state the team which gave him hard times in KPL, Kerr said: “There was none because they all did, they wanted to beat Gor Mahia.

“AFC were just like the rest of the teams, they changed mentality to try and beat K’Ogalo, remember I used to go watch teams before and they would never play against other teams the way they did against us.”

Asked whether he ever missed on signing a target for the club, Kerr responded: “No…that was out of my hands as you know, but losing Godfrey [Walusimbi] and Meddie [Kagere] as we did was a huge blow at the wrong time.”

Gor Mahia are currently under the tutelage of coach Steven Polack and have been confirmed KPL champions for the fourth season in a row.