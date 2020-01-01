Kerr: I know which KPL teams used ‘juju’ against Gor Mahia but never won

The British coach reveals to Goal some teams in the top-flight practiced the vice against K’Ogalo but always ended up losing

Former coach Dylan Kerr has revealed some teams in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) used black magic (juju) against his side but they ended up losing regardless.

Reacting to a story published by Goal where former Wazito FC coach Melis Medo sensationally claimed the Kenyan league is full of juju, Kerr said he never saw Gor Mahia practice the vice but know it was happening from opposing teams, whom he eventually thrashed.

“I never saw it at Gor Mahia but I know some of the teams who did it against us but they eventually lost,” Kerr told Goal on Friday.

“I can’t remember very well but I think some two clubs did it while playing against us [in the league], but when they lost, they both got agitated and ordered the juju man to refund their money.”

Asked to explain further anything extra he saw on the vice, Kerr told Goal: “I never saw it happen, I think it was social media and what I have already explained.”

On his part, Medo explained he has experienced teams apply it in the local league on many occasions and feels “the nonsense should be stopped.”

The use of juju, voodoo or witchcraft is not a new practice in African football as teams allegedly use it to win matches. Teams go to the extent of using charms, amulets, and even animals buried in the vicinity of stadiums in order to bring supposed success on the pitch.

“The Kenyan league is full of black magic and I am not afraid to say that again and again,” Medo told Goal. “I saw it happen on many occasions while handling some top sides and it happened even inside my house.”

Asked to explain further what happens or what he had seen, Medo said: “It is a long story, a long story that we cannot discuss and finish now, but the truth is many KPL teams believe in black magic.

“It is a shame I have experienced this, it was my first time to see the same in my coaching career, and I was like, is this serious? So it happens?”

The KPL is currently suspended indefinitely owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus, with Gor Mahia leading the 17-team table followed by Kakamega and in the second and third positions, respectively.