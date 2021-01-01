Kerr: Former Black Leopards coach leaves TTM ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns clash

The Vhadau Vha Damani have officially revealed how the retired left-back has resigned from the team

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandela (TTM) head coach Dylan Kerr has left the struggling PSL side almost two months after joining the Limpopo-based club.

The English tactician joined Vhadau Vha Damani early last month as he succeeded Joel Masutha, who was fired by the club's new chairman, Abram Sello.

Kerr is said to have quit with immediate effect on Friday night during the current Fifa international break.

The 54-year-old has been been working from behind the scenes on an advisory basis while still waiting for his work permit to be approved by Home Affairs.

However, Kerr, who would sit on the stands during TTM's matches, has now left Vhadau Vha Damani after he failed to agree on terms with the club according to Daily Sun.

Tshakhuma's Liaising Manager Rufus Matsena confirmed Kerr's departure when speaking to the same publication.

"He's gone. He was asked by the chairman to sign his contract because he cannot regard himself as an employee of the club without a contract," Matsena said.

"He sent us a small text, and the chairman, telling us that he quit."

Former PSL players David Mathebula and Mpho Maleka have been in charge of TTM while Kerr awaits his work permit.

Mathebula and Maleka were supposed to be Kerr's assistants, but the same publication stated that the duo will now continue as joint coaches until the end of the current season.

Tshakhuma are currently placed 15th on the PSL standings which is the relegation play-off spot having failed to win their last three league games.

Vhadau Vha Damani are scheduled to face defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns in a league match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on April 6.

Kerr has been a journeyman since he arrived in South Africa in December 2018 following a successful stint with Gor Mahia where he won two Kenya Premier League titles and the Super Cup.

The former Leeds United defender has had two stints with Black Leopards and he also coached their Limpopo rivals, Baroka FC last season.

While being unable to sit on the bench on matchdays due to a lack of work permit, Kerr used his official Twitter account to congratulate TTM and post a photo of the players recuperating after a match.