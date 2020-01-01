Kerr explains Simba SC and Gor Mahia difficulties

The widely-traveled coach pointed out matters which made his stints at both clubs rather hard before he decided to leave

Former Simba SC and head coach Dylan Kerr has explained the difficulties he faced while coaching in and .

Kerr was appointed Gor Mahia coach in 2017 to replace Brazilian Ze Maria and went on to win two Kenyan Premier League ( ) titles.

He arrived in Kenya having been in charge of Tanzanian giants Simba SC from 2015 to 2016, and has revealed what made his job in both countries rather difficult.

“I went to Tanzania [to coach Simba FC] – that was out of this world, the worst stadiums and pitches you’ve ever played on, driving nine hours to play a game, then I went to Kenya for 18 months, again with terrible facilities and not getting paid for months, but we won the Premier League back-to-back,” Kerr told Yorkshire Evening Post.

The current FC coach also explained how he has been successful in getting the respect from players in whichever team he has coached.



Kerr credits much of his coaching traits to his former boss, Howard Wilkinson, at .

“It’s down to getting players to respect you so when you say jump they say how high," explained the coach.

"That was what Howard did. I’ve taken everything from Howard and put my little twist on it."

The former defender further stated what gave him a competitive edge during his playing time.

“I was the guy winning all the long-distance runs, all the fitness battles, it was always me,” Kerr continued.

“I think that’s one of the reasons, although I never asked, why he [Howard] maybe brought me in. He wanted to get people fit to beat teams in the last 20.

“Vinne Jones came in, he thought he was top dog in long-distance running, Gordon Strachan, Gary Speed, but I used to leave them because I could run.”

The 53-year-old tactician played for 18 clubs in 19 years before finally retiring in 2003.