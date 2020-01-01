Kerala Blasters: All you need to know about Facundo Pereyra

Goal takes a look at the career of Argentine midfielder Facundo Pereyra...

Argentinian attacker Facundo Pereyra was the first signing announced by ahead of the seventh season of (ISL).

Pereyra will look to be the link between midfield and attack for Kerala Blasters in the upcoming season. He can play all across the attacking band of three and can also slot in as a striker if need be.

Jersey Number: 10

Youth Career and Professional Debut

Pereyra started his career with his local team Club Atletico Estudiantes. He went on loan to Chilean club Palestino in 2009 but could not feature regularly for the club.

Turning Point

The Argentine forward got his much-needed break at another Chilean destination when he made 34 league appearances for Audax Italiano in 2011. He also scored 15 goals during that season and this was when clubs began taking notes.

More teams

Pereyra then moved to but could only net three goals for San Luis. But it was just a minor dip in form as the versatile footballer registered another 15-goal season at Gimnasia La Plata and helped the club earn promotion from the second division. He was fourth on the list of top scorers in the league that season.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

He played one season in the top division and scored nine goals before joining Greek club . He started 29 games and scored 12 league goals in his debut season. He also opened his account in the against Moldovian club Zimbru in a game which PAOK won 4-0.

Pereyra then fell down the pecking order and had to go on loan to find first-team minutes. An unhappy spell at Azerbaijan and unsuccessful stints at and Mexico followed and he even returned to Gimnasia during the first half of 2018. But could only get one goal from a total of five starts in the league during the 2017-18 season.

International Record

Facundo Pereyra has not played for the Argentina national team.

Last Stint

In his last two seasons, Pereyra has scored 17 goals in 45 appearances (Cypriot Cup and first division league). Last season, he played 14 league games for Cyprus club Apollon and scored three goals.