Ishfaq Ahmed on rumours of Kerala Blasters sacking Eelco Schattorie - 'We can't predict the future'

The assistant coach also claimed that his team did not suffer a defensive collapse despite conceding six goals against Chennaiyin FC...

assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed was cryptic when referring to the rumours that have linked manager Eelco Schattorie with an exit, following the disappointing season the team has had in the (ISL).

The Blasters are currently in the eighth spot with 14 points and their chances of making it into the play-offs has ended.

"I don't know that (whether Schattorie will continue next season). There are so many rumours, you can't believe all the rumours. We can't predict the future," said Ishfaq.

More teams

Ishfaq went on to defend the Dutch coach by pointing out the number of injuries that the team has suffered in key positions and stated that implementing a change in philosophy takes time.

"When you change the philosophy, it takes time. We played good football. We lost Sandesh (Jhingan) for the whole season, we lost Jairo (Rodrigues) to injuries. Sometimes, I have been in football long enough to know that this is one season where we have been unlucky. We have never been able to field the same team, it can happen to any team, this time it has happened to us," he said.

"If the management is keeping the same team next season, we will have better results," he added.

Kerala have had a horror run with respect to the number of mistakes they have committed in defence, especially in the 6-3 defeat at home to . Ishfaq felt that the team did not collapse at the back during that match.

"That (vs Chennaiyin) was not a complete defensive failure. It was more individual errors, we all know what happened. Till 38th minute, match was dominated by us. If you commit such mistakes, we need to address them. We did our work on that and we have to cut down those individual errors which can cost you games," he said.

Ishfaq will continue to lead the team from the sidelines given that Schattorie is under suspension. However, the former Kerala Blasters player does not think it will affect the result on Friday when they take on .

"He is the head of the family but we are ready for this. Sometimes players are not available, coaches get suspensions. We are confident and I am sure the team will do a good job," he said.

He also felt that Schattorie, who managed NorthEast last season, will have some aces up his sleeve against his former team.

"Eelco is tactically strong, he reads teams well. He knows this team, knows these players. We will discuss more about that. They will be prepared as well, they will have studied our team."

He also confirmed that central defender Vlatko Drobarov is back from suspension.