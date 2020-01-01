Kenyatta: Mwendwa was right to cancel KPL and coronate Gor Mahia

The former Taxmen’s coach defends the local federation for the decision they took to end the top-flight and crown K’Ogalo

Former Ushuru FC coach Ken Kenyatta has lauded the decision taken by the Football Federation (FKF) to end the 2019-20 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season and crown as the champions.

The federation coronated Gor Mahia two weeks ago and have since handed their name to the Confederation of African Football (Caf) as the country’s flag bearers’ in the for the fourth season in a row.

The federation president Nick Mwendwa also moved to promote Nairobi City Stars who were topping the National Super League (NSL) table to the top-flight alongside second-placed Bidco United while Sugar and Kisumu All-Stars will be relegated from the top tier.

The decision by Mwendwa has received stiff opposition from some stakeholders, with Kakamega , who were second behind Gor Mahia in the league table, ready to move to court to contest the move.

As the debate rages on, the former Ushuru coach has defended Mwendwa stating he was right to crown K’Ogalo and end the league.

“[FKF] are the ones who are in charge of football in the country and what KPL does is to plan the fixtures so I think Mwendwa is the boss, and what he plans is final, he knows what rules are supposed to be followed and we must adhere to the same,” Kenyatta told Goal on Saturday.

“Like me as a coach, my work is to prepare players and take them to the field of play but when it comes to matters regarding administration or matters that govern the game, that belongs to FKF and Mwendwa.

“If the federation feels Gor Mahia won the trophy, I don’t see anything wrong and I feel FKF were right to end the league because of the Covid-19 pandemic. We must respect the decision and plan for next season.”

Kenyatta’s sentiments were echoed by Harambee Stars U20 coach Hamisi Mohammed, who stated the decision by the FKF should be final.

“I don’t know why people are making noise whereas it is very clear FKF are the once who are in charge of football in the country,” Mohammed explained to Goal.

“If they have decided to end the league then I think we should support the same and move forward, they know why they decided to take the decision and we must support it.”