Kenyatta donates 62-seater bus to Shabana FC after downing AFC Leopards

The head of state has fulfilled his pledge by giving the struggling lower-tier side a team bus ahead of the new season

President Uhuru Kenyatta has donated a 62-seater team bus to Shabana FC just a day after they beat AFC 1-0 in a match to celebrate Mashujaa Day.

The Kisii-based ‘Glamour Boys’, who are struggling financially and also featuring in the National Super League (NSL), shocked many as they beat the FKF Premier League side by a solitary goal at Gusii Stadium on Tuesday.

Fred Nyakundi scored the all-important goal for Shabana in the 40th minute after receiving a cross from Ashif Obwaka, and they held on to win the battle and the Mashujaa Day bragging rights.

A statement from Kenyatta’s media team confirmed: “President Uhuru Kenyatta has donated a 62-seater bus to Shabana. The bus was requested by Kisii leaders during a recent meeting with the Head of State at State House, Nairobi.”

President Uhuru Kenyatta has donated a 62-seater bus to Shabana FC. The bus was requested by Kisii leaders during a recent meeting with the Head of State at State House, Nairobi. pic.twitter.com/zEHBREGyRC — State House (@StateHouseKenya) October 21, 2020

After the friendly, Kakamega Chairman Cleophas Shimanyula also promised to donate new set of uniforms and five balls to Shabana for beating Ingwe.

“Shabana have done wonders, they have ashamed a team with a new bus, new uniform, new sponsors and new players,” Shimanyula told Goal after the match.

“I will give the team a new uniform for the entire playing unit and also five balls, and will also ask that we play a friendly against them at the same venue before the new league kicks-offs, I want to donate my pledge to them during the friendly.

“Kudos to Shabana for making us proud, we now know that AFC Leopards is the same team as from last year and nothing will change this season, it is a shame they lost even after parading their new team bus.

“I think if it was Shabana with all the financial support that AFC have been accorded then they would have won even 7-0.”

Before the match, AFC Leopards unveiled their third signing - Bienvenue Shaka from Tunisian top division side Etoile Sportif du Sahel

According to the fixtures released for the 2020-21 campaign, AFC Leopards will first host , who are expected to have a relatively new-look team after and Wazito FC raided their first team, on November 20.

On November 28, the former champions will be away to league debutants Bidco United. The Thika-based club has moved to strengthen their squad with players including experienced Piston Mutamba and Stephen Waruru.