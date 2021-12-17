Kenyatta denies FC Talanta are favourites in FKF Premier League tie away to AFC Leopards

FC Talanta head coach Ken Kenyatta insists his team will not come into Sunday's Football Kenya Federation Premier League game as favourites despite their decent start to life in the top-tier.

The Nairobi-based charges have been posting good results in their debut season as opposed to the 13-time champions. After nine matches, Talanta have secured four wins, three draws and two losses, scoring 12 goals and conceding 11. They are now placed seventh on the table with 15 points.

Ingwe come in the 13th position with just eight points after two wins, two draws and five losses.

'I am the only one who is experienced'

Leopards, who will be the host team at Nyayo Stadium, lost several top players in the recent transfer window. They had to rely on their junior team to get players for the league squad. The Patrick Aussems-coached team also managed to get a few experienced heads to help the youngsters.

However, their opponents had good preparations and went on to sign players they wanted, but Kenyatta is still adamant their chances of getting a win this weekend are not higher.

"Actually my players are not as experienced as many perceive, I am the only experienced head in this team," Kenyatta told GOAL on Friday.

"Ingwe have good players and you will be surprised that they have many more experienced players than us. So it is not true that we are the favourites, it is going to be a tough match for sure."

Playing Leopards is not a motivation

Ingwe are arguably one of the biggest teams in Kenya alongside their rivals Gor Mahia. It will be the first time Talanta and Leopards will be clashing in the FKF Premier League.

"Every game comes with its own challenges and this one is not an exception," Kenyatta continued.

"Yes, Leopards might be a big team, but it does not mean playing them will be a motivation for my players. It is just like any other match with unique challenges, and players know what is expected from them."

The match has been scheduled for Saturday at 3 pm at the Nyayo Stadium.