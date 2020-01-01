Kenyatta calls for speedy return of major sporting activities in Kenya

The head of state calls on the authorities involved to move with speed and have suspended activities back in action

President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed the Ministry of Sports to redouble their efforts to resume major sporting activities which were postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Like many countries across Africa and Europe, Kenya were also affected when the first case of Covid-19 infection was reported in the country with major sporting activities being ended prematurely in mid-March.

Last Friday, the government through the Cabinet Secretary of Sports Amina Mohamed, shattered the hearts of many sportsmen and women after they extended the ban on contact sports, including football, until further notice.

More teams

The decision was not received well with several stakeholders, who moved to plead with the government to rescind the decision and resume all sporting activities because cases of Covid-19 have been decreasing in the country in recent weeks.

While re-opening the newly refurbished Nyayo Stadium on Saturday, Kenya's head of state has now called on the Ministry of Sports to move with speed and make sure major sporting events that were yet to resume, are back in action.

“I want to ask the Ministry of Sports to redouble its efforts in re-convening major sporting events that were postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Kenyatta at the opening.

“I further direct the Ministry to resume preparation processes towards the Olympic and Paralympic Games and to engage with our local sports associations on how Kenyan athletes can resume competing in sporting events abroad.”

Kenyatta also restated the Government’s commitment to upgrading sporting facilities in the country to match international standards.

“Our endeavour is to ensure that our sporting facilities can compare favourably with the top addresses around the world. In that regard, we are in the process of developing other sporting facilities throughout the country," he added.

“In addition to the facilities, I have earlier mentioned, we are in discussions with the county governments of Mombasa, Kakamega, Narok, and Kisii to co-finance and upgrade to international standards, the existing facilities in their counties.”

Kenya's national team, the Harambee Stars, is among the teams affected by the recent ban as the team is yet to reassemble for their upcoming qualifying double-header against Comoros in November.

Article continues below

The Harambee Stars, under the tutelage of coach Francis Kimanzi, are scheduled to play Comoros in Nairobi on November 9 before clashing with the islanders in Moroni four days later.

Kenya started their campaign for the 2021 Afcon, to be held in , with an impressive 1-1 draw away to . They followed it up with another draw, by the same margin, in Nairobi against Togo.

In Group G, Comoros, who started their campaign with a 1-0 win against Togo before settling for a goalless draw against the Pharaohs, lead with four points.