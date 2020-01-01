Kenya’s Timbe promises to have new team in next 10 days

The winger has not been with a club since he parted ways with a Chinese side in mid-October but has now hinted at a return

international Ayub Timbe has now hinted he will have a new club in the next 10 days.

The winger, who has remained clubless since he left Beijing Renhe in mid-October, has taken to his social media pages to hint that he will have a new team by the end of 10 days.

“Ten days…”, Timbe wrote on his Facebook page, a post that has left his fans guessing while others took their time to wish him well at the new club.

More teams

In a recent post, Timbe revealed he was planning to return to football soon but could not give a hint to which league or club he will be playing in.

“Can’t wait to get back at it [football action]. I know you are all waiting,” Timbe posted on his Facebook page.

Although the winger did not have a club, he was prominently used in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Comoros in November.

His performance when the Harambee Stars lost the away game saw him be the target of severe criticism, especially after squandering a clear chance that would have earned them a draw in Moroni.

The winger joined Beijing Renhe in February 2017 and managed to score eight goals in his first season to help the team win promotion to the Chinese Super League.

In the following season, he was loaned back to the second tier to play for Heilongjiang Lava Spring, though he scored seven goals in 14 games in the top-flight for Beijing Renhe, and on January 31, 2020 - transfer deadline day in – he joined English Championship side Reading on loan until the end of the season.

However, his stay at the Berkshire-based club did not last more than six months after the club decided against pursuing a further deal.

Between 2014 and 2016, the winger was loaned by to Lierse and he went ahead to make 42 appearances and scored eight goals for the Belgian side.

The performance saw Lierse make his move permanent and the player stayed with them for one year between 2016 and 2017.

Article continues below

From , the Harambee Star joined Renhe where he enjoyed a good outing in 2017 as he scored 17 goals in 48 matches.

In 2018, he was loaned for the second time in his career to Heilongjiang Lava Spring, a Division One side in . He played six games and scored two goals for the lower tier side.

When Kenya will embark on the Afcon qualifiers in March 2021, many would be eager to see whether coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee will draft the winger into his team especially after the criticism that followed the performance against Comoros.