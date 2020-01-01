Kenya’s Timbe features as Reading overpower Oxford United at Bearwood

The Harambee Stars winger got some playing time as the Royals cruised to a victory in a build-up played at Bearwood Park

’a Ayub Timbe returned to Reading FC's starting XI as they battled to edge out Oxford United 2-1 at a baking hot Bearwood Park on Monday.

Timbe, who signed for The Royals from Beijing Renhe in , was among the players who did not play any part as Reading drew 1-1 against in an English Championship match staged on Saturday.

Coach Mark Bowen decided to field the entire team that missed the clash against Stoke, with Timbe getting another chance to impress ahead of their next league match.

Before the match kicked-off, both sets of players and staff observed a minute’s silence to pay their respects to the victims of Saturday evening’s tragic events in Forbury Gardens.

Reading were the best side in the opening stages as Andy Rinomhota forced the keeper into a fine save with his legs soon after, dribbling between defenders before getting a shot away.

Sam Baldock also had a chance to score when he angled his effort towards goal but the Oxford keeper was able to tip it over the bar.

The Royals continued to make the pace; Masika struck a fearsome effort that was tipped over, then Baldock slid onto a low ball into the middle only for the keeper to come off his line and smother his toe-poked effort.

The team headed into the half-time break tied at 0-0 but it was Oxford who took the lead when loanee Ben Woodburn, drilled low through a crowd and into the bottom right corner after a well-taken corner kick.

However, the Royals drew level with McCleary when his deflected cross was bundled over the line by the arriving Charlie Adam on the edge of the six-yard box.

After a flurry of chances, Reading took the lead through substitute Danny Loader - a defensive miscalculation allowed Felipe Araruna’s forward ball to float into the path of the Royals forward who got a toe to the ball before the goalkeeper could come and thwart the attack.

Before the friendly, Timbe had also featured in two other matches against and when Reading defeated Portsmouth 3-1 at Madejski Stadium.

Reading will next face on Saturday.