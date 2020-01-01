Kenya's Petra appointed head of Cecafa regional committee

The FKF vice-president has now been drafted into the region’s committee to oversee tournaments

Football Federation Deputy President, Doris Petra has been selected to head a committee of Vice Presidents that will organise tournaments in the Cecafa region.

Cecafa Secretary General, Nicholas Musonye made the announcement after the 2019 Caf Awards held in Hurghada, , on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. The committee consists of other notable vice presidents in the region and they include; Aimable Habimana (Burundi), Bani Ahmed Eltatih (Sudan), Justus Mugisha ( ) and Eunice Ali (Djibouti)

“The Cecafa Executive Board arrived at a consensus in which the new committee is to set up competitions before the end of February so as to start working on the calendar,” Musonye told Goal.

During a Cecafa General Assembly held in Kampala, Uganda, a consensus was reached for the zone to organise nine tournaments, that is; Afcon U17 Zonal Qualifier, Cecafa Women’s Senior Challenge Cup (Rwanda), Afcon U20 Zonal Qualifier, Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup (Sudan), Cecafa U20 Women’s Challenge Cup (Uganda), Cecafa U16 Boys Challenge Cup (Djibouti), Cecafa Kagame Club Championship ( ), Cecafa U20 Boys Challenge Cup and Cecafa U17 Women’s Challenge Cup (Burundi).

The Deputy President previously served as the regional organisation’s Women's Representative in its Executive Committee.