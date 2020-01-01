Kenya's Owino speaks about 10-year ban meted out by Fifa

The defender was given the long-term sanction by the Disciplinary Committee for attempts to fix matches which involved the Harambee Stars

Former defender George Owino has detailed how he first learned he was under investigation by Fifa over cases of match-fixing.

Owino was handed a 10-year ban by Fifa in April 2019 for taking part in a scheme to fix matches that involved .

The Fifa Disciplinary Committee Wilson found the defender was working with Raj Perumal, a convicted international match-fixer, to influence matches for betting purposes.

More teams

“Like in normal preparations, I slept early so that I could wake up early for our trip to Western. On waking up and looking at my phone, I saw a number of missed calls and then a number of messages including an SMS from Mathare CEO Jackton Obure telling me I had been taken off the travelling party,” Owino told The Star.

“I was stunned because I had been included in the travelling squad the previous day. Instantly, I knew something was amiss.

“I first learnt about the issue [match-fixing investigations] in 2015 when someone from Fifa grilled me at the Laico Regency.

"I thought it was a routine process and forgot about it until when Obure and Mathare United chairman Bob Munro called me to a meeting and in no uncertain terms told me I would no longer be playing for the club.”

On why he failed to appeal the long ban, the former Harambee Stars defender cited the huge legal fee required to kickstart the process.

“I thought about appealing but the Sh200,000 appeal cost for me was a huge sum and yet the best decision I could get from them was a reduced ban,” added Owino.

“So, I thought with my playing career coming to an end, I would rather invest the money and serve out the ban.”

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) was rocked with another match-fixing case recently that involved four former Kakamega players and Owino has explained what could be the genesis of all these.

“We need to ask ourselves what leads players to fix matches. Player welfare is not taken seriously with delayed pay yet they have families to take care of,” concluded Owino.

Article continues below

“Football is a job and your family expect you to come back with something every time you leave. Clubs and federations must work on player welfare to eradicate such vices.”