Kenya's Otieno, Were celebrated as Zesco United complete season on high

The duo were named among the outstanding members of the playing unit in a campaign Timu ya Ziko regained the league title

Kenya internationals Ian Otieno and Jesse Were were celebrated by Zambian Super League champions Zesco United for the standout campaign in the 2020/21 season.

Otieno was named the most consistent player as he was the number one goalkeeper for the Ndola club, who regained championship status from Nkana FC.

Were, on the other hand, emerged as the club's top scorer with 10 goals.

Although Were, the club's all-time top scorer with 105 goals, emerged as their most prolific marksman of the campaign, he did not enjoy regular minutes when the campaign began. He scored four goals as Zesco United defeated Buildcon FC 7-2 in the season's final game on Sunday.

Zambian international Adrian Chama was named the player of the year while the young player of the year award went to Chanda Mukuka.

The players' player of the year award was won by John Ching'andu while Zimbabwean midfielder Thabani Kamusoko went home with the most disciplined player's award.

In a statement, after being confirmed as champions, Timu ya Ziko praised head coach Numba Mumamba, saying his tactful use of experienced and young players helped them stand out.

"Mumamba’s ability to start his first eleven with a mixture of youth and experience was having dramatic effects on the opposition," the club said. "There were several occasions during the season that some teams stood firm during most parts of their matches only to be unlocked in the last 10 minutes of the 90 minutes.

"When the tide was too slow for Mumamba’s liking, Chingandu would pave way for Mukuka, Were for Enock Sakala and Luwawa Kasoma would be thrown into the fray to whip in pinpoint crosses. It’s this type of shuffling of players that proved unbearable for Zesco United’s opponents.

"It is Mumamba’s wizardry in getting to the hearts and minds of young and experienced players, especially in difficult times, that has been remarkable for the entire season."

Ching’andu, Simon Silwimba, Solomon Sakala, Winstone Kalengo, Marcel Kalonda and Clement Mwape were the senior players who the young ones - mostly bought at the beginning of the season - looked up to in terms of leadership.